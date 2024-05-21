Marvel Animation’s “X-Men ’97” Finishes Strong with Several Million Views for Its First Season Finale on Disney+

Great news has come in for the future of Marvel Animation, as the Marvel Studios subdivision has earned record viewership with its first-season finale of it smash-hit animated series X-Men ‘97 on Disney+.
What’s happening:
- In an exclusive story from Deadline, the entertainment industry trade publication revealed that the first-season finale of X-Men ‘97 pulled in three and a half million views within its first five days on Disney+.
- According to Deadline, quoting The Walt Disney Company, “That makes it the most-viewed full-length animation series finale since Season 1 of What If…?“
- Disney also reportedly said that viewership had been growing consistently leading up to the finale, though the two-episode series premiere topped out at four million viewers. Apparently the original 90’s X-Men animated series has also doubled in viewership since the debut of X-Men ‘97.
- X-Men ‘97 has already been renewed for a second and third season on Disney+, though no release date has been announced for either.
What they’re saying:
- Deadline: “X-Men ’97 is a revival of the classic ’90s animated series. Written by Beau DeMayo, X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.”
The full first season of X-Men ‘97 is available to stream exclusively via Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Related stories:
- What Just Happened? Explaining the Closing Moments of "X-Men '97" Season 1 (5/15/2024)
- Recap: The X-Men and Bastion Battle to an Epic Conclusion in "X-Men '97" Season Finale (5/15/2024)
- Is "X-Men '97" Already Teasing the Arrival of the Next Big Villain? (5/14/2024)
- TV Recap: The X-Men Reassemble for an Epic Battle in Penultimate Episode of "X-Men '97" (5/8/2024)