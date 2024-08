Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #88: Deadpool and Wolverine and San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Date: August 2, 2024

We’re back! Mack and Kyle catch up on Marvel news from the past two months before diving into all the exciting Marvel happenings of San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Then, they break down Deadpool and Wolverine.