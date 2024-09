Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #89: Agatha All Along and a Wizard of Oz Recast

Date: September 23, 2024

Listen

Topics

Mack and Kyle discuss some of the latest Marvel news, including the new Thunderbolts* trailer, and break down the first two episodes of Agatha All Along on Disney+. Then, Jeremiah joins in for a Wizard of Oz recast draft.