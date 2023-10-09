CASETiFY Gets Wicked with Disney Villains Collection

It’s new phone season in addition to spooky season, and there’s no better way to cast a spell of protection over your new device than CASETiFY. Their new Disney Villains collection, launching on October 12th, lets you harness the force of the company’s drop protection technology like a maze of impenetrable thorns. Beautiful and stylish like your favorite villainess, you’re sure to be noticed as you flaunt your device’s newest accessory.

The Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmatians, and Ursula from The Little Mermaid are the dastardly divas celebrated through this new collection, with enough styles to ensure you’ll be fairest in the land. If you can’t pick a favorite, this design gathers the wicked power of all four evil characters.

There are multiple styles available for each character, including mirror options that come in handy when you need to quickly check yourself before stepping out. There has perhaps never been a character more fitting of a mirror case than the vein Evil Queen.

Each style also includes a fiery design, but few villains are as closely associated with fire as Maleficent and her transformative green blaze.

The villain most likely to sling quotable insults is Cruella De Vil, which makes her angry mouth case perfectly retched.

CASETiFY’s sticker mania styles are also part of this collection, with 1989’s The Little Mermaid being thematically perfect for it.

A bonus design for the Evil Queen brings her poison apple into the fold in a variety of styles, including a glow-in-the-dark case for Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Not enough villainy for you? The collection also includes covers for iPads, MacBooks, and power banks. Other accessories include Apple Watch bands, MagSafe wallets, and grip stands. With CASETiFY’s customization options, cases can be selected with your choice of protection level – Impact, Ultra Impact, and Bounce.

Fans can now sign up for priority access to shop the collection at casetify.com ahead of launch on October 12th. CASETiFY also has collections themed to Mickey and Friends, Disney Princess, Monsters Inc., Alice in Wonderland, The Lion King, Toy Story, Spider-Man, Star Wars, The Mandalorian, and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

All products in the collection retail between $38 and $98 USD. Visit casetify.com/co-lab on October 12th to secure your Disney Villains x CASETiFY products.

Related Stories