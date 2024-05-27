Disney shopping is so much more fun when there’s a bonus sale taking place! Disney Store is celebrating the long weekend with an Extra 10% off select new and sale merchandise that’s as magical as the stories they represent. Browse a wide selection of already discounted items and enjoy further price cuts when they use the code EXTRA10.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Disney Store is welcoming the summer by sharing bonus shopping deals with fans. While the popular Twice Upon A Year Sale is currently taking place, there’s another level of discounts guests can unlock.
- Today only fans can save an Extra 10% off select items including toys, accessories, decor and clothing.
- The lineup includes kids costumes, stunning figurines, kitchen essentials, and so much more!
- Prices are as marked and guests can use the code EXTRA10 at checkout to unlock even more savings.
- Spending more than $75+ (pre tax)? Don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!
Extra 10% Off CollectiblesShuri Light-Up Gauntlet – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever View-Master 3D Disney Collector Set – Disney100 – Limited Release Mickey Mouse Deluxe Disney100 Figure – Limited Release Walt Disney Studios Water Tower Lamp – Disney100 Ronan's Cosmi-Rod – Marvel
Extra 10% Off Toys and CostumesRosas Castle Playset – Wish Woody Adaptive Costume for Kids – Toy Story Jasmine Costume for Kids – Aladdin Loki Costume Accessory Set for Adults Winnie the Pooh Plush Gift Set
Extra 10% Off Home and KitchenDisneyland 2024 Acrylic Photo Frame – 4" x 6" Mickey Mouse "Making Magic" Kitchen Towel Stitch Light – Lilo & Stitch Wakanda Starbucks Mug Ornament – Been There Series – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Mickey Mouse Disney100 Starbucks® Tumbler with Straw – Walt Disney World
Extra 10% Off Clothing and PajamasThe Marvels Denim Jacket for Women Dapper Dans Knit Polo for Men – Main Street U.S.A. Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Semi-Cropped Sweatshirt for Women Stitch PJ PALS for Kids Disney Princess One-Piece Sleeper for Girls
