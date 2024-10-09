Microsoft Announces Puzzle-Solving Sweepstakes to Win “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle”-Themed Xbox Series X

Fans in London, Sydney, and New York can visit Microsoft Experience Centers for an attempt.

With the release of the highly anticipated new video game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle from Lucasfilm Games and Bethesda Softworks coming up just two months from today, Microsoft has announced an exciting sweepstakes for a chance to win an extremely cool Xbox Series X console and controller themed to the game.

What’s happening:

There will also be a chance to win via Bethesda’s social media channels.

What they’re saying:

Microsoft: “To celebrate the highly anticipated release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Xbox has crafted a stunning custom console and controller that pays tribute to Indiana Jones, with an exciting twist. The hardware is encased in a puzzle box inspired by the game, and fans are invited to attempt to solve it for a chance to win the treasure within. More than 350 hours of craftsmanship went into creating custom hardware and a puzzle box that invites you to embark on Indiana Jones’ newest adventure.”

"Encased in the puzzle box is an Xbox Series X console with a timeworn yet beautiful design, adorned with a golden tinge that mirrors the allure of the puzzle featured in the game. In addition, there is an Xbox Wireless controller to rival anything you can find in a museum. The controller showcases a rugged leather look with golden finishes and bejewelled buttons to let people know you didn't come back from your latest adventure empty-handed."

“What better way to experience the game than with your newest discovery of this console and controller? Don’t forget to ask yourself as you investigate, decrypt and untangle this puzzle: What would Indy do?”

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released for Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows on Monday, December 9th, and for PlayStation 5 in the first half of 2025.