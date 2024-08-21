New Trailer and Xbox Release Date Revealed for “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle”

A new trailer and the release date for the new Indiana Jones game – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – have been revealed.

What’s Happening:

Adventure calls in the new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle , which offers a new look at Indy’s global adventure and all of the tools at his disposal.

In order to unravel the mystery of the Great Circle, you'll use his trusty whip and colt, plus his journal and camera.

This single-player adventure is set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade .

and . The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them – Indiana Jones.

The trailer even features a fun nod to the Temple of the Forbidden Eye from Disneyland Indiana Jones Adventure

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 9th, and will arrive on PlayStation 5 in Spring 2025.

You can play the game up to 3 days early by pre-ordering the Premium Edition, Premium Edition Upgrade, or Collector's Edition.

