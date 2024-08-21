New Trailer and Xbox Release Date Revealed for “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle”

A new trailer and the release date for the new Indiana Jones game – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – have been revealed.

What’s Happening:

  • Adventure calls in the new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which offers a new look at Indy’s global adventure and all of the tools at his disposal.
  • In order to unravel the mystery of the Great Circle, you’ll use his trusty whip and colt, plus his journal and camera.
  • This single-player adventure is set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade.
  • The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them – Indiana Jones.

  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 9th, and will arrive on PlayStation 5 in Spring 2025.
  • You can play the game up to 3 days early by pre-ordering the Premium Edition, Premium Edition Upgrade, or Collector’s Edition.

