A new VR horror game from the world of Alien has been announced for a December debut.

What’s Happening:

Alien: Rogue Incursion is a new VR horror game from Survios and 20th Century Games.

is a new VR horror game from Survios and 20th Century Games. As fan-favorite character Zula, players will suit up to battle Xenomorphs in this immersive and horrifying new world.

Pre-orders are open now for the game for PlayStation VR2, Steam, and Meta Quest 3.

Alien: Rogue Incursion launches December 19th, 2024.

