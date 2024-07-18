Final “Alien: Romulus” Trailer Released Ahead of Film’s August 16th Debut

20th Century Studios has revealed the final trailer for Alien: Romulus with a little under a month to go until the film’s August 16th release.

A truly terrifying cinematic experience from producer Ridley Scott and director/writer Fede Alvarez, Alien: Romulus opens exclusively in theaters nationwide August 16th, 2024, and will be available in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, ScreenX, and formats everywhere.

Advance tickets for the sci-fi/horror-thriller are now available for purchase at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.