Final “Alien: Romulus” Trailer Released Ahead of Film’s August 16th Debut

20th Century Studios has revealed the final trailer for Alien: Romulus with a little under a month to go until the film’s August 16th release.
What’s Happening:
- A truly terrifying cinematic experience from producer Ridley Scott and director/writer Fede Alvarez, Alien: Romulus opens exclusively in theaters nationwide August 16th, 2024, and will be available in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, ScreenX, and formats everywhere.
- Advance tickets for the sci-fi/horror-thriller are now available for purchase at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.
- Alien: Romulus takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.
- The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu.
- Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.
- Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.