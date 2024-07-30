New Terrifying TV Spot and Posters Revealed for “Alien: Romulus”

The next entry into the Alien franchise releases next month and a new sneak peak of the upcoming film has just been released.

What’s Happening:

An intense new sneak-peak from Alien: Romulus has just been released, including new posters and a new TV spot.

The upcoming 20th Century Studios thriller centers around a group of young space colonizers as they come face to face with the most horrifying life form in the universe while scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station. The new Alien entry stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu.

The terrifying new film is directed/written by Fede Alvarez and produced by Ridley Scott.

Alien: Romulus releases nationwide on August 16th and will be available in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Screen X, 4DX and premium screens everywhere.

Check out the new TV spot and exclusive exhibitor posters below:

