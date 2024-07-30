New Terrifying TV Spot and Posters Revealed for “Alien: Romulus”

The next entry into the Alien franchise releases next month and a new sneak peak of the upcoming film has just been released.
What’s Happening:
- An intense new sneak-peak from Alien: Romulus has just been released, including new posters and a new TV spot.
- The upcoming 20th Century Studios thriller centers around a group of young space colonizers as they come face to face with the most horrifying life form in the universe while scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station. The new Alien entry stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu.
- The terrifying new film is directed/written by Fede Alvarez and produced by Ridley Scott.
- Alien: Romulus releases nationwide on August 16th and will be available in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Screen X, 4DX and premium screens everywhere.
- Check out the new TV spot and exclusive exhibitor posters below:
Read More: