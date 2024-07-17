FX’s “Alien” Series Gets Official Title

The upcoming Alien series for FX has finally received an official title.

What’s Happening:

Originally announced in 2020, FX’s Alien series is closer than ever to premiering.

series is closer than ever to premiering. When discussing the Emmy nominations for his other series Fargo with Variety , showrunner Noah Hawley revealed that the new series will be titled Alien: Earth .

, showrunner Noah Hawley revealed that the new series will be titled . Alien: Earth will be a prequel to the 1979 original film.

will be a prequel to the 1979 original film. FX head John Langraf has also said they are “bullish” on the series, wanting Hawley to focus on two seasons of Alien: Earth before returning for more Fargo.

