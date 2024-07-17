FX’s “Alien” Series Gets Official Title

The upcoming Alien series for FX has finally received an official title.
What’s Happening:
- Originally announced in 2020, FX’s Alien series is closer than ever to premiering.
- When discussing the Emmy nominations for his other series Fargo with Variety, showrunner Noah Hawley revealed that the new series will be titled Alien: Earth.
- Alien: Earth will be a prequel to the 1979 original film.
- FX head John Langraf has also said they are “bullish” on the series, wanting Hawley to focus on two seasons of Alien: Earth before returning for more Fargo.
More Television News:
- 76th Emmy Nominations Announced, "The Bear" Breaks Record While Disney Nearly Sweeps Comedy Noms
- Get Ready For The Summer of Tater In New Musical Clip From "Primos"
- "Descendants: The Rise Of Red" Becomes Disney Branded Television's Biggest Premiere on Disney+
- Halle Berry Exits Hulu's Upcoming Legal Drama "All's Fair"
- FX"s "Shōgun" Wins 4 TCA Awards