FX”s “Shōgun” Wins 4 TCA Awards

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced the 2024 TCA Award Winners, honoring exceptional programs and performances from the 2023-2024 television season. Winners were selected by a cabal of more than 200 professional TV critics and journalists from the United States and Canada, all of whom are members of the TCA. This year’s biggest winner was FX’s Shōgun with 4 wins, including Program of the Year. You can see all of this year’s winners below. Visit tvcritics.org/tca-awards to see all of the past award winners.

2024 TCA Award Winners:

Individual Achievement in Drama: Anna Sawai (SHŌGUN, FX)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Jean Smart (HACKS, HBO | MAX, 2021 Winner)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: QUIET ON SET: THE DARK SIDE OF KIDS TV (ID)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: THE TRAITORS (Peacock)

Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming: BLUEY Disney+

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming: DOCTOR WHO

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch: JOHN MULANEY PRESENTS: EVERYBODY’S IN LA (Netflix)

Outstanding New Program: SHŌGUN (FX)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials: BABY REINDEER (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: SHŌGUN (FX)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: HACKS (HBO | MAX)

Program of the Year: SHŌGUN (FX)

Career Achievement Honoree: Andre Braugher

Heritage Award: TWIN PEAKS

What They’re Saying: