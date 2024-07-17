Cinemark Theatres Debut “Alien: Romulus” Popcorn Bucket

An out-of-this-world popcorn bucket is heading to Cinemark Theatres.

What’s Happening:

In honor of Alien: Romulus, a new xenomorph popcorn bucket is heading to Cinemark concession stands across the country.

The popcorn bucket will be available whilst supplies last at participating theaters.

Alien: Romulus premieres August 16th only in theaters.

More Alien: Romulus News: