Cinemark Theatres Debut “Alien: Romulus” Popcorn Bucket

by |
Tags: , , ,

An out-of-this-world popcorn bucket is heading to Cinemark Theatres.

What’s Happening:

  • In honor of Alien: Romulus, a new xenomorph popcorn bucket is heading to Cinemark concession stands across the country.

  • The popcorn bucket will be available whilst supplies last at participating theaters.
  • Alien: Romulus premieres August 16th only in theaters.

More Alien: Romulus News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight