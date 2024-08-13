Ubisoft Offering Exclusive In-Game “Star Wars Outlaws” Item for Disney+ Subscribers

The upcoming open world game is offering the exclusive cosmetic for subscribers of the streaming service.
What’s Happening:
- Ubisoft has shared that players of Star Wars Outlaws who have Disney+ subscriptions can claim an exclusive in-game cosmetic.
- The Nix Tail Wrappings is an adorable and free accessory for Nix, the main character’s companion in the open world adventure game.
- Star Wars Outlaws is an upcoming video game that takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. The first-ever open world Star Wars game will see players step into the role of Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and a new life. Players will get to fight, steal, and outwit their way from the galaxy’s crime syndicates as they interact with the galaxy’s most wanted.
- To unlock the cosmetic, those that have preordered the game can claim the reward here.
- For those who haven’t yet purchased the game, the offer is available now until November 15th at 11:59pm ET.
- Star Wars Outlaws will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles on August 30th. You can preorder the game here.
