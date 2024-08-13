Ubisoft Offering Exclusive In-Game “Star Wars Outlaws” Item for Disney+ Subscribers

The upcoming open world game is offering the exclusive cosmetic for subscribers of the streaming service.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars Outlaws is an upcoming video game that takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. The first-ever open world Star Wars game will see players step into the role of Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and a new life. Players will get to fight, steal, and outwit their way from the galaxy’s crime syndicates as they interact with the galaxy’s most wanted.

For those who haven’t yet purchased the game, the offer is available now until November 15th at 11:59pm ET.

Star Wars Outlaws will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles on August 30th. You can preorder the game here

