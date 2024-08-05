Ubisoft Announces Story Expansions and More For Upcoming “Star Wars Outlaws”

The Star Wars action-adventure game is releasing at the end of this month. Before the game has even been released, Ubisoft, the developer of the new open-world game, has announced several expansions for players to look forward to.

What’s Happening:

Ubisoft Star Wars Outlaws video game.

video game. The open-world adventure game, which releases on August 30th, will have a Season Pass and two expanded story packs.

At launch, the Season Pass will provide players with additional cosmetics with the Kessel Runner character pack and get access to an exclusive mission called “Jabba’s Gambit.” All players will have the pleasure to meet Jabba the Hutt in the main game, however the new mission will allow Season Pass purchasers to experience an extended storyline with the iconic character.

Additionally, two story packs will be available to Season Pass holders. They will also be available as a separate purchase for those who do not purchase the Season Pass. These packs include Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card – Kay, the main character of the game, will need to infiltrate a Sabacc tournament, but when she encounters Lando Calrissian, she will learn another game is being played. Season Pass owners will also receive the Hunter’s Legacy and Cartel Ronin cosmetic bundles when this story set is released. Coming Fall 2024. Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune – Kay will join veteran pirate Hondo Ohnaka to help him settle an old score with a gang of pirates. Coming Spring 2025.

Pre-orders for Star Wars: Outlaws are available now. Those who purchase the Gold or Ultimate Edition will receive early access to the game on August 27th. You can pre-order the game here

