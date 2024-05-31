On Star Wars Day (May the 4th), fans of the galaxy far, far away had the chance to shop new Star Tours merchandise at Disney Parks. Now the beloved collection has docked at Disney Store and this out of the world assortment is a fashionable nod to the classic attraction.

What’s Happening:

Quick! Which destination is your favorite on Star Tours? Death Star, Kashyyyk, Naboo, Tatooine, Seatos? As exciting as it is to travel the cosmos, what we really love about the attraction is the aesthetic.

Fans can share their love for Star Tours: The Adventures Continue through retro apparel that are lifted right out of the classic ride. Droids C-3PO and R2-D2 take the spotlight on a crop T-shirt while the most important item of all is a color block zip up jacket that looks just like the costumes that Cast Members wear!

Fans will find the Star Tours: The Adventures Continue collection available now at Disney Store

Star Tours Fashion Zip Hoodie for Adults

Star Tours Fashion T-Shirt for Women

