Lucasfilm’s 1988 “Willow” Film Is Coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc… But What Will Become of the Disney+ Series?

Today Disney announced that Lucasfilm’s beloved 1988 fantasy/comedy/adventure film Willow will be released on Ultra High-Definition 4K Blu-ray disc next month. And as welcome as this physical media release will be, it also raises further questions about what will become of the abandoned sequel series made for Disney+ in 2022.

What’s happening:

Lucasfilm’s 1988 film Willow is being released on 4K UHD Blu-ray disc on Tuesday, December 10th. There are no special features listed for the set other than its technical specs (including English 5.1 DTS-HDMA audio), though it will come in a collectible SteelBook.

is being released on 4K UHD Blu-ray disc on Tuesday, December 10th. There are no special features listed for the set other than its technical specs (including English 5.1 DTS-HDMA audio), though it will come in a collectible SteelBook. The film was originally distributed by MGM / United Artists, but came under the ownership of The Walt Disney Company when it purchased Lucasfilm outright in 2012. It was directed by Ron Howard and stars Warwick Davis as Willow, Val Kilmer as Madmartigan, Joanne Whalley as Sorsha, and Jean Marsh as Queen Bavmorda.

A sequel series, also entitled Willow, was created for Disney+ and released in the fall of 2022. It was canceled after one season the following March and subsequently removed entirely from the streaming service in May of 2023, meaning there is currently no legal way to consume the show. Fans have been clamoring for a release of the series like this, but for now we only have the announcement of the original film (which will certainly look better than it ever has before on home media).

What they’re saying:

Disney: “Fans will enjoy the iconic fantasy epic, Willow, from legendary filmmakers, George Lucas and Ron Howard, when it arrives on December 10th in a breathtaking collectible 4K UHD Blu-ray SteelBook. The film will also be available to buy on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home. Nominated for two Oscars, the 1988 timeless classic follows a young farmer, Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis), who is chosen to undertake a perilous journey to protect a special baby from an evil queen.”

Willow will become available on 4K UHD disc beginning December 10th. No pre-order information is yet available.