Disney Legend Bill “Sully” Sullivan Passes Away at 88

Disney Legend Bill “Sully” Sullivan, recognized for many milestones during his nearly 40 year career at the company, has passed away at the age of 88.
- After seeing the opening of Disneyland on television, Sully promised himself he’d work there and found work at the park where he progressed from ticket-taker to ride operator to operations supervisor.
- Having worked at the Jungle Cruise for nearly three years, Bill earned the title of “jungle bunny”, an unofficial name given to the attraction’s hosts back in the ’50s. This experience gave him the opportunity to move around the park, rising through the ranks of park operations and supervising various attractions.
- He was subsequently sent to Squaw Valley as a member of the operations team that assisted in the opening and operating of the Winter Olympics in 1960, where Disney was in charge of Pageantry. Sully then served as assistant manager for the Disney-designed attractions at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair.
- Sully participated in the operations management of a number of Disney film premieres, including Mary Poppins at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre and The Happiest Millionaire at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. He relocated to Florida for the opening of Walt Disney World in 1971.
- While in Florida, Sully served a stint as director of PICO (Project Installation and Coordination Office), coordinating operational design input and installation of owner-furnished equipment at EPCOT Center, after which he was the director of Epcot Center operations. In 1987, he was named vice president of the Magic Kingdom, and was responsible for operation of the Park including attractions, merchandising, transportation, entertainment, ticket sales, guest relations, costuming, foods, custodial, maintenance, planned work, and horticulture.
- Two windows on Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park pay tribute to Sully. One lists him as a charter member of the “Windermere Fraternal Hall,” while another identifies him as Chief Guide of “Sully’s Safaris & Guide Service” – referencing his time at Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise.
- Sully also served as Vice President of the Magic Kingdom from 1987 until 1993, allowing him to oversee the openings of Delta Dreamflight, Magic Journeys, Mickey’s Birthdayland, and Splash Mountain.
- In 1993, Bill retired after 38 years with Disney, and he would be named a Disney Legend in 2005. In 2015, he wrote the book, From Jungle Cruise Skipper to Disney Legend: 40 Years of Magical Memories at Disney.