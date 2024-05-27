Disney Parks Honor Fallen Military Service Members with Missing Hero Tables

In honor of Memorial Day, the Disney Parks Blog has shared a unique way that Disneyland and Walt Disney World honor fallen military service members.

What’s Happening:

  • Throughout Memorial Day weekend, Disney honors all fallen military service members with Missing Hero tables at select locations at the Disneyland Resort and backstage locations at Walt Disney World Resort.
  • These unique tables are steeped in military tradition and represent the emotions we feel for those who never returned home.
  • Guests at Disneyland can see these tables outside of Tiana’s Palace and inside the Blue Bayou Restaurant as well as the resort hotels.

  • Here are just a few of the aspects of the Missing Hero tables:
    • A slice of lemon on the bread plate reminds us of the bitter fate of those who will never return.
    • A pinch of salt symbolizes the tears endured by those who have sacrificed all.
    • An inverted glass is symbolic of those who cannot toast with us at this time.
    • The chair is empty, the seat that remains unclaimed at the table.
  • Disneyland also celebrated Memorial Day weekend by surprising 100 Sailors and Marines in port for Los Angeles Fleet Week with a special day at the Disneyland Resort.
