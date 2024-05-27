Disney Parks Honor Fallen Military Service Members with Missing Hero Tables

In honor of Memorial Day, the Disney Parks Blog has shared a unique way that Disneyland and Walt Disney World honor fallen military service members.

What’s Happening:

Throughout Memorial Day weekend, Disney honors all fallen military service members with Missing Hero tables at select locations at the Disneyland Resort

These unique tables are steeped in military tradition and represent the emotions we feel for those who never returned home.

Guests at Disneyland can see these tables outside of Tiana’s Palace and inside the Blue Bayou Restaurant as well as the resort hotels.

Here are just a few of the aspects of the Missing Hero tables: A slice of lemon on the bread plate reminds us of the bitter fate of those who will never return. A pinch of salt symbolizes the tears endured by those who have sacrificed all. An inverted glass is symbolic of those who cannot toast with us at this time. The chair is empty, the seat that remains unclaimed at the table.

Disneyland also celebrated Memorial Day weekend by surprising 100 Sailors and Marines Los Angeles Fleet Week