Disney Parks Honor Fallen Military Service Members with Missing Hero Tables

In honor of Memorial Day, the Disney Parks Blog has shared a unique way that Disneyland and Walt Disney World honor fallen military service members.
What’s Happening:
- Throughout Memorial Day weekend, Disney honors all fallen military service members with Missing Hero tables at select locations at the Disneyland Resort and backstage locations at Walt Disney World Resort.
- These unique tables are steeped in military tradition and represent the emotions we feel for those who never returned home.
- Guests at Disneyland can see these tables outside of Tiana’s Palace and inside the Blue Bayou Restaurant as well as the resort hotels.
- Here are just a few of the aspects of the Missing Hero tables:
- A slice of lemon on the bread plate reminds us of the bitter fate of those who will never return.
- A pinch of salt symbolizes the tears endured by those who have sacrificed all.
- An inverted glass is symbolic of those who cannot toast with us at this time.
- The chair is empty, the seat that remains unclaimed at the table.
- Disneyland also celebrated Memorial Day weekend by surprising 100 Sailors and Marines in port for Los Angeles Fleet Week with a special day at the Disneyland Resort.
