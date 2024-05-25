Disneyland Resort Celebrates Los Angeles Fleet Week with 100 Sailors and Marines

In celebration of Los Angeles Fleet Week, Disneyland revisits its yearly tradition of celebrating US Sea Services.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland shared that they have continued their tradition of inviting 100 Sailors and Marines to the resort for Los Angeles Fleet Week.

Los Angeles Fleet Week is an annual Memorial Day Weekend celebration of the nation’s Sea Services. Held at the Port of Los Angeles, the event hosts ship tours, military demonstrations, live entertainment and more!

During their visit to Disneyland Park, the Sailors and Marines experienced the magic of Disney by participating in the daily flag retreat

Through the holiday weekend, Disneyland resort

Disney has had a strong connection with US Services for over 100 years. Founders Walt and Roy both supported the military during World War I. Roy served in the military with Walt joining the Red Cross Ambulance Corps.

Disney has several programs for training, hiring, and supporting Military veterans. With the Heroes Work Here initiative, the Heroes Supply Here program and Disney’s Veterans Institute, Disney prioritizes hiring and working with veterans.

Disney also offers US Military personnel special offers for theme park tickets, resort hotels, and Disney Cruise Line

