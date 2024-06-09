This evening, the new Portraits of Courage: A Commander’s Tribute to America’s Warriors exhibit at EPCOT’s American Adventure was officially dedicated with a special ceremony inside the pavilion’s rotunda.

The exhibit features brings together more than 60 full-color portraits painted by President Bush of service members and veterans who have served the nation with honor since 9/11, and whom the President has come to know personally since leaving office.Each painting is accompanied by the inspiring story of the veteran depicted, written by the President. As guests walk through the exhibit, they will encounter the faces and the hearts of those who answered the nation’s call and learn of their bravery on the battlefield, their journey to recovery and the continued leadership and contributions they make as civilians.

Walt Disney World Ambassador Serena Arvizu hosted the grand opening ceremony for the new exhibit this evening, which included remarks from Jason J. Galui, the Director for Veterans and Military Families at the George W. Bush Institute, and a performance from Navy Band Southeast's Fair Winds Woodwind Quintet.

Check out our complete photo tour of Portraits of Courage: A Commander’s Tribute to America’s Warriors here.