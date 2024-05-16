“Family Guy” Featured in Disney and Fox’s 2024 Upfront Presentations

At the 2024 upfront presentations, Family Guy was featured in both Disney and Fox’s presentations making it one of the biggest stars of the event.

was heavily featured in both Disney and Fox’s showcases. Despite not being on either network's fall schedule for the first time since the show was resurrected 19 years ago, the animated, Seth Macfarlane-created hit series helped open Fox’s event. An animated skit of Disney’s ad chief, Rita Ferro hanging out with Peter and Brian Griffin was aired at Disney’s.

Both networks have claim to the 20th Television Animation produced classic.

, which regularly finds itself as the No.1 program on However, the dual-custody of the incredibly popular program has raised questions about its future. Those questions have also been extended to other Fox legacy series like The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers .

and . Fox made the decision to postpone the legacy hit from the fall lineup, raising concerns of whether the studio had enough time for both its 20th TV veterans and their new animated series in their programming schedule.

However, Fox CEO Rob Wade said that the network was “very, very, happy” with all of 20th TV’s animated content. He continued by saying “I think we have enough schedule, enough time to fit them all in,” crediting Fox’s “great relationship with Hulu and Disney.”

, Disney TV Group President Craig Erwich, who is also responsible for overseeing Hulu, said “The past seasons of are extraordinarily popular on Hulu, they generate a massive amount of engagement…So any opportunity that arises with is something that we’ll take a look at, in any form, that opportunity can take on many shapes and sizes.” Looks like we will be seeing a lot more of the Griffin family in the future.

All 22 seasons of Family Guy are available to stream on Hulu.

