New Tropical Treats Available During Disney H2O Glow After Hours at Typhoon Lagoon

With Disney H2O Glow After Hours returning to Typhoon Lagoon later this week, some delicious new treats will be available for guests to purchase on event nights.

What’s Happening:

Guests can look forward to magical late-night parties throughout the summer, giving them an opportunity to enjoy the tropical Disney water park with shorter wait times.

The 2024 H2O Glow After Hours season offers more event nights than ever before, with 18 select evenings from May 25th to August 31st, 2024.

For the event, some exclusive new and returning treats will be available, including: NEW! Jalapeño Popper Burger at Leaning Palms: Angus bacon cheeseburger topped with pepper jam, cream cheese spread, an onion ring, and two jalapeño poppers



NEW! Spiced Chicken Strip Waffle Wrap at Typhoon Tillys: sriracha and maple-spiced chicken strips with bacon and coleslaw wrapped in a specialty waffle

Bathtub Float at Snack Shack: DOLE Whip and DOLE Whip strawberry, green matcha tea soft-serve, and Sprite topped with whipped cream, popping boba pearls, cherries, and blue simple syrup in a souvenir bathtub

NEW! Large Strawberry-Green Matcha Swirl Cone at Snack Shack: Waffle cone with DOLE Whip strawberry and green matcha tea soft-serve topped with assorted candy

NEW! Foot-long Loaded Hot Dog at Leaning Palms: Foot-long hot dog topped with tomatoes, onions, relish, mustard, and sport peppers

NEW! DOLE Whip Pineapple Hard Cider Float at Leaning Palms: DOLE Whip float served with Caribé Pineapple Tropical Hard Cider

This after-hours party turns the water park into a beach bash extravaganza, creating an energetic atmosphere with waves and pulsating beats.

Guests can immerse themselves in radiant lighting effects, vibrant decor and high-energy DJ dance parties with some of their favorite Disney characters, like Goofy.

New this year, cabanas will be available to rent online for groups looking for a private, reserved area during the event.

Other party festivities include: Complimentary ice cream treats, popcorn and soda Complimentary towel rental Surprise character appearances Exclusive glow-themed food and beverage items

More details on this year’s after-hours event at Typhoon Lagoon can be found here