Devilishly Decadent Delights Come to Hong Kong Disneyland for Disney Halloween Time

Some devilishly decadent delights await visitors to Hong Kong Disneyland this Halloween season!

What’s Happening:

Disney Halloween Time

Amongst all of the villainous fun will be a collection of yummy delights available throughout the park, including: Crispy Chocolate and Blood Orange Cake



Nightmare Buddy & Mistress of Evil

Cookies and Chocolate Cream Cupcake & Vanilla Black Sesame Cheesecake

Trick or Treat Pumpkin Smoothie

In addition to these treats, guests can take part in Jack Skellington’s The Nightmare Before Dinner at the River View Cafe in Adventureland.

Guests will be able to meet Mickey and Friends and Duffy and Friends all dressed up in Halloween-themed attire, alongside Disney Villains and Loki

Cruella de Vil will host the “House of De Vil-lains,” a party full of music and projections, and artistic villain-themed installations.

The award-winning Halloween musical “Let’s Get Wicked” will be back with a bang as Disney Villains explode onto the stage with their wicked songs and dance under the spotlight.

“Disney Halloween Time” runs through October 31st, 2024 at Hong Kong Disneyland.