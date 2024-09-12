Devilishly Decadent Delights Come to Hong Kong Disneyland for Disney Halloween Time

Some devilishly decadent delights await visitors to Hong Kong Disneyland this Halloween season!
What’s Happening:
- Disney Halloween Time is set to return to the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort tomorrow, September 13th through October 31st, 2024.
- Amongst all of the villainous fun will be a collection of yummy delights available throughout the park, including:
- Crispy Chocolate and Blood Orange Cake
- Nightmare Buddy & Mistress of Evil
- Cookies and Chocolate Cream Cupcake & Vanilla Black Sesame Cheesecake
- Trick or Treat Pumpkin Smoothie
- In addition to these treats, guests can take part in Jack Skellington’s The Nightmare Before Dinner at the River View Cafe in Adventureland.
- Guests will be able to meet Mickey and Friends and Duffy and Friends all dressed up in Halloween-themed attire, alongside Disney Villains and Loki and Thor in Tomorrowland. Many of these characters will also appear in “Mickey’s Halloween Time Street Party!”
- Cruella de Vil will host the “House of De Vil-lains,” a party full of music and projections, and artistic villain-themed installations.
- The award-winning Halloween musical “Let’s Get Wicked” will be back with a bang as Disney Villains explode onto the stage with their wicked songs and dance under the spotlight.
- “Disney Halloween Time” runs through October 31st, 2024 at Hong Kong Disneyland.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com