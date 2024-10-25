Photos: The Big Bear Band Is Servin’ Now At Disneyland’s New Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree

Zeke and Zeb and Ted and Fred are all linin' up for these eats.

Some bears have returned to Bayou Country as the Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree has opened at Disneyland Park. The new location serves up barbecued fare, while paying homage to the past and bringing back the ever-popular Country Bears.

The new menu offers a number of delicious options and specialty items with a country twist.

New signage covers the restaurant, as well as some beary-good decor and new Cast Member outfits as well.

The quick-service dining location also provides ample seating throughout two levels, overlooking the woods or the nearby Rivers of America, alongside a pathway that leads to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The seating areas also offer up a nice homage to The Country Bears, who used to occupy a theater that once stood adjacent to this dining location, previously known as the Hungry Bear Restaurant.

Eagle-eyed fans might even notice Teddi Barra’s swing, perched near the top of the eatery.

The rustic woodland theme also carries over throughout more modern amenities, like divided waste bins for recycling, as well as the lighting throughout the area. The upper seating levels are also shaded by translucent canopies, still allowing light to come through while preventing much of the heat of the sun.

If you’d like to enjoy Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree for yourself, or any of the other dining locations of the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all you Disney Travel needs.