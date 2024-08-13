A New Frontierland: Reflecting on the Loss of Magic Kingdom’s Rivers of America

I have been doing a lot of thinking about The Rivers of America ever since we learned that they were not long for the Magic Kingdom. Sailing around Tom Sawyer on the Liberty Belle Riverboat is one of the most beautiful experiences at Walt Disney World. You are transported away from the hustle and bustle of the theme park into a relaxing oasis. That area of the park is also home to one of Disney’s longest-lasting and most-beloved traditions: the annual cast member canoe races that are held each summer. But even with all of that being considered, and after much internal deliberation, I support the redevelopment of this lazy area of Frontierland — with the caveat that it must be done well.

Let’s face it, this is a huge swath of land, which is barely utilized. Relatively few guests make it to Tom Sawyer Island while the Magic Kingdom only has one vessel traversing the river. When comparing to its Disneyland counterpart — which features the Mark Twain Riverboat, Sailing Ship Columbia, Davy Crockett Explorer Canoes, and is also the stage for their rendition of Fantasmic! — it feels extremely underutilized. And while it is undoubtedly cool to take the rafts across to a playground, this inherently limits visitation coupled with the Island’s inherent accessibility challenges.

But ultimately, will what replaces the Rivers of America be better than what is there now? Let’s be honest… we have no idea. There have been plenty of times when we have a project we are unsure of, knock it out of the park (Mission: BREAKOUT!) while sometimes something we can’t wait to open ends up being a dud (Light Magic). In the end, it is the execution that matters.

It is noticeable that they are not just dropping in Cars Land from Disney California Adventure. This is a custom experience designed for this area of the Magic Kingdom. Perhaps, once the initial rush dies down, still have areas that feel like respites from the Magic Kingdom grind. For a park that notoriously has few trees, perhaps lush vegetation will be used to make it feel removed from the rest of the park. Maybe the two attractions will be so fantastic that they will instantly become some of our favorites.

But no matter how amazing the new experiences end up being, there is no doubt that we will be losing something. We will never be able to relive fond memories of Tom Sawyer Island and the Liberty Belle Riverboat. I am sure there are many who got engaged on the riverboat or had their first kiss in the caves of the island, and they will never be able to go back to where those moments happened. But that is the curse of being a Disney fan. We are nostalgic for the past while we also want the park to continuously reinvent itself. For those whose fondest memories are on Tom Sawyer Island, you are better off than I am. My favorite memory of my first visit to Disneyland was America Sings. So while you mourn your special memories, at least know it isn’t just going to be an underutilized space for several decades.

I will cherish many memories made along the banks of the Rivers of America. For example, my dad first told me that I was a good Disney planner while strategizing on a bench on Tom Sawyer Island, which meant so much to me. I will never lose memories like those. I hope that those that visit the new Cars area of Frontierland, get to make their own memories, that will be just as memorable as mine. And to Walt Disney Imagineering, you have been given a very special piece of real estate — execute a project worthy of its legacy.