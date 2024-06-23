Ranked: Maxon’s Favorite Popcorn Flavors at Tokyo Disney Resort

One of the best parts of going to a Disney resort is getting to indulge in the delicious snacks. Tokyo Disney Resort is no exception. With incredibly reasonable prices, getting to snack my way through the resort was delectable.

For anyone who hasn’t been to Tokyo Disney Resort, one of their most exciting variations of a Disney Park classic snack is their popcorn. Coming in various flavors available at popcorn carts scattered through the resort, having a nosh while touring the parks has never been more interesting. Each serving of popcorn only cost about $2.50 after conversion, making it surprisingly affordable to experience every exciting flavor. I, unfortunately, didn’t get to try a few flavors such as roast beef and chocolate, but hangout with me while I breakdown my ranking of every popcorn flavor I consumed.

9. Soy Sauce and Butter

Soy sauce and butter was really interesting because it didn’t really taste how I anticipated it to. The flavor, to me, felt more butter forward and lacked the strong flavor of soy sauce. It was still worth trying, but it wasn’t a flavor I would go out of my way to eat again.

8. Napoleon

This flavor was essentially neapolitan, with strawberry and chocolate popcorn mixed in with regular flavored popcorn. Only available at The Big Pop in Tomorrowland, I found this flavor to be underwhelming. The strawberry popcorn was delicious, but it was a large batch and not freshly made. While not stale, this popcorn lacked the charm of getting a warm container of the freshly popped snack. This premium popcorn option missed the mark for me.

7. Honey

Honey was a tad disappointing, but still really good. Located at the cart right outside of Pooh’s Hunny Hunt, this flavor is the perfect snack to secure before hopping in line for one of the best rides at Tokyo Disneyland. While it did taste exactly like honey, the flavor was a little bit flat compared to some of the other sweet popcorn options at the resort.

6. Black Pepper

As a simple flavor, Black Pepper was absolutely delicious. This popcorn is the perfect alternative to the regular salted variety. It would be higher on my list if the other flavors weren’t so interesting, and I would gladly pick up a box of it again.

5. Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp was insane. It tasted exactly like real garlic shrimp and it was a wonderful snack to carry around with me through Tokyo DisneySea. This flavor can be found near the Columbia in the American Waterfront area, and it should not be missed.

4. Corn Potage

Probably the strangest flavor I had, corn potage tasted just like eating a bowl of corn chowder. Available at the popcorn cart in ToonTown, this corn flavored popcorn exhibited the slight sweetness that regular corn has. It also had the heartyness that a chowder possesses. It was a great midday snack that I’m happy I stumbled upon.

3. Caramel

The caramel corn smells GOOD. When you are in a 50 foot radius of a cart serving this flavor, you will instantly crave a box of it. Being more of a savory popcorn person, I didn’t anticipate liking this flavor as much as I did. However, the caramel wasn’t too sugary sweet, and it was perfectly salty to balance out the sweetness. It was very subtle in comparison to the candy covered caramel corn we usually serve in the U.S.

2. Curry

I’m still thinking about the curry popcorn. Like the caramel corn, the smell emanating from the popcorn carts is irresistible. But unlike the caramel corn, this flavor tastes just as strongly as it smells. I was so happy about that. While very much a standard curry flavor, this was the perfect snack to enjoy during the day. Out of all the popcorn I tried, this is the flavor I could see myself eating most frequently.

Matcha White Chocolate

Out in first place is Matcha White Chocolate. This flavor was delightful. The matcha and white chocolate flavors were very evenly balanced. While sweeter than the caramel corn, this flavor was also reasonably coated in topping, still highlighting the saltiness of the popcorn. It was surprisingly light for being a creamier flavor, and was perfect to enjoy in the queue of Big Thunder Mountain.

Next time you’re planning a trip to Tokyo Disney Resort make sure you plan for popcorn!

