Guests Can Now Meet with Deadpool at Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris

Starting today, guests visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris can meet with Deadpool – but for a limited time only.

What's Happening:

Today, Deadpool, the wisecracking mercenary, arrives at Avengers Campus determined to prove that he should take his place amongst Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Will the Merc with a Mouth be on his best behavior, or will he get banned from the campus forever?

Either way, he’ll be having fun doing it.

Check out the video Disney added to their social media below.

Holy Snikt:

With the colors of Wolverine’s iconic suit and a snikt of rum and pepper in a passion fruit skull, this cocktail smacks you in the face – a true nod to Logan’s ferocious side.

Passion fruit with rum can be mixed or drunk separately!

Maximum Effort:

Just like Deadpool, this cocktail is sweet and playful with its lollipop.

But don’t get too comfortable, because his fiery side soon hits you in the mouth with a drop kick of ginger.