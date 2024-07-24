Guests Can Now Meet with Deadpool at Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris

Starting today, guests visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris can meet with Deadpool – but for a limited time only.
What's Happening:
- Today, Deadpool, the wisecracking mercenary, arrives at Avengers Campus determined to prove that he should take his place amongst Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
- Will the Merc with a Mouth be on his best behavior, or will he get banned from the campus forever?
- Either way, he’ll be having fun doing it.
- Deadpool will also be meeting guests at Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus beginning this Friday, July 26th.
- To celebrate the cinema release of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, two cocktails were created in tribute to this crazy duo.
Holy Snikt:
- With the colors of Wolverine’s iconic suit and a snikt of rum and pepper in a passion fruit skull, this cocktail smacks you in the face – a true nod to Logan’s ferocious side.
- Passion fruit with rum can be mixed or drunk separately!
Maximum Effort:
- Just like Deadpool, this cocktail is sweet and playful with its lollipop.
- But don’t get too comfortable, because his fiery side soon hits you in the mouth with a drop kick of ginger.
