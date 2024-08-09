Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2024 Event Guide: Show Times, Attractions, Characters, and More

Walt Disney World kicked off the Halloween season tonight with the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. As per usual, the event map shows you where you’ll find treat locations, characters, event entertainment, and more! Let’s dive in and take a closer look, starting with the cover.

This year’s map cover features a spooky Cinderella Castle flanked by some friendly pumpkins.

The inner fold shows event highlights, including Halloween twists on three attractions: Space Mountain, Mad Tea Party, and Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor. Guests with allergy sensitivities are instructed to pick up a teal treat bag, which allows them to collect tokens at treat trails that can be exchanged for alternate treats. Guests will find information about specialty food and beverage offerings, with more available in this year’s Event Foodie Guide.

The most essential information here are the entertainment show times. This year, guests can plan their spooky night at the Magic Kingdom around the following offerings:

Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular (Castle Forecourt Stage) August 9th-September 28th event nights: 9:05 pm, 10:35 pm, 12:00 am September 29th-October 31st event nights: 7:35 pm, 9:05 pm, 10:35 pm, 12:00 am

Mickey’s “Boo-To-You” Halloween Parade Begins in Frontierland at 8:15 pm & 11:15 pm

Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Skies above Cinderella Castle at 10:00 pm

The Cadaver Dans Barbershop Quartet (Frontierland) Intermittently between 7:00 pm and 10:50 pm

Rusty Cutlass (Adventureland) Intermittently between 7:15 pm and 11:50 pm

Disney Jr. Jam (Cosmic Ray's Starlight Café) 7:00 pm–12:00 am

Descendance Party (Rockettower Plaza Stage) 7:00 pm–12:00 am



Some of the exclusive event merchandise is also showcased in the guide, with more available to view here.

Inside the actual map, orange lollipops indicate the location of Trick-or-Treat spots, and Mickey-shaped bats are where you’ll find characters. It also lists which attractions are operating during the party, as well as which food locations are serving during this after-hours event (note: some locations close at a specified time during the party).

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2024 Trick-or-Treat Spots:

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2024 Character Meet & Greets:

Main Street U.S.A. Mickey Mouse Jack Skellington and Sally

Adventureland Friends from Aladdin Captain Jack Sparrow Moana

Fantasyland Anastasia and Drizella Friends from Alice in Wonderland Friends from Winnie the Pooh Belle Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Minnie Mouse, Goofy Ariel and Prince Eric Mirabel and Bruno

Tomorrowland Stitch



Attractions Open for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2024:

Restaurants Open for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2024:

Main Street, U.S.A. Casey’s Corner Plaza Ice Cream Parlor The Plaza Restaurant Main Street Bakery

Adventureland Aloha Isle

Frontierland Golden Oak Outpost Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café (open until 11:00 pm)

Liberty Square Liberty Square Market Sleepy Hollow

Fantasyland Cinderella’s Royal Table Pinocchio Village Haus (open until 11:00 pm) Be Our Guest The Friar’s Nook Storybook Treats

Tomorrowland Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies Cool Ship The Lunching Pad

