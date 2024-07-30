Spooky Treats That Will Be Available for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2024

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will be here before you know it, taking place on select nights at Magic Kingdom Park from August 9 through October 31, 2024. Disney Parks Blog shared the foodie guide to what will be available for this event. Remember, this is a separate ticketed event.

What's Happening:

Main Street Bakery

Minnie Witch Hat: Chocolate cookie topped with peanut butter mousse, milk chocolate ganache, and buttercream (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

Cinnamon-Apple Sundae: Dulce de leche ice cream topped with caramel sauce, apple pie filling, cinnamon candies, and whipped cream (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

The Plaza Restaurant

Ghoulishly Gourmet Burger: Two all-beef patties with pepper jack and Swiss cheese, candied bacon, balsamic-glazed mushrooms, onion ring, and truffle-buffalo aïoli served on a black bun (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Casey’s Corner (Mobile order available)

Chipotle Barbecue Pork and Street Corn French Fries: French fries topped with fire-roasted corn, queso fresco, and cilantro (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Mini corn dogs topped with fire-roasted corn, queso fresco, and cilantro (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party) Mickey-shaped Cheesecake: Pumpkin cheesecake with graham cracker crust and white chocolate-whipped ganache (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Outdoor Vending Near Cinderella Castle

Oogie Boogie Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with marshmallow buttercream, cookies and cream buttercream, gummy candy, and an Oogie Boogie chocolate piece (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Churro Cart near Cinderella Castle

Worms ‘n Dirt Churro: Churro rolled in cookies and cream dust and topped with marshmallow and sour gummy candy (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Aloha Isle Refreshments

DOLE Whip Mango and Chamoy Float: DOLE Whip Mango, pineapple juice, chamoy, and chili-lime seasoning (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Golden Oak Outpost

Chocolate-Caramel Tart: Chocolate tart shell filled with chocolate ganache, caramel sauce, and caramel cream topped with TWIX Cookie Bar Pieces and a chocolate piece (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café (Mobile order available)

Grilled Masa Flatbread: Grilled corn cake topped with butternut squash purée, braised chicken, cilantro-pumpkin seed sauce, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Sleepy Hollow Refreshments (Mobile order available)

Hand-dipped Corn Dog with spicy violet mustard and spicy cheese-flavored snacks (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Minnie Mouse: Hocus Pocus Halloween Dress-up Sipper (New) (Not available on mobile order; limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Liberty Square Market

Jack Pop: Chocolate fudge brownie with marshmallow filling topped with a chocolate piece (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Outdoor Vending Location Near The Haunted Mansion

Tombstone Tart: Sugar dough filled with cookies and cream cheese mousse and Halloween décor (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Pinocchio Village Haus (Mobile order available)

Creepy Clam Flatbread with bacon, black ink pesto, Romano, and Calabrian chile aïoli (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Be Our Guest Restaurant

Pumpkin Crème Caramel with sour cherry jam and pumpkin seed brittle (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Cinderella’s Royal Table

Stepsisters Dessert: Pistachio and cherry-filled cream puffs, blackberry and raspberry ganache, strawberry meringue, and a chocolate piece (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

The Friar’s Nook (Mobile order available)

Spicy Pork Spring Roll with charred pineapple and scallion dust (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Anastasia Cone: DOLE Whip Strawberry with lemon curd and strawberry popping candies with a chocolate piece (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Cheshire Café

Queen of Hearts Slushy: Frozen cherry slushy drizzled with black cherry purée and topped with whipped cream and a crown-shaped chocolate piece (Available during regular park hours at Chesire Café only)

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café (Mobile order available)

Halloween Pot Roast Sandwich with cheddar and horseradish mayonnaise served on a black bun (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies

Candy Corn Soft-serve Sundae: Sweet corn soft-serve with butterscotch shell and candy corn (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

The Lunching Pad (Mobile order available)

Jalapeño Popper Dog: All-beef hot dog topped with sriracha cream cheese, crispy onions, bacon, and hades relish (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

