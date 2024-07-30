Spooky Treats That Will Be Available for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2024

by |
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will be here before you know it, taking place on select nights at Magic Kingdom Park from August 9 through October 31, 2024. Disney Parks Blog shared the foodie guide to what will be available for this event. Remember, this is a separate ticketed event.

What's Happening:

Main Street Bakery food – Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide 2024

Main Street Bakery

  • Minnie Witch Hat: Chocolate cookie topped with peanut butter mousse, milk chocolate ganache, and buttercream (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Minnie-shaped Cinnamon Roll with green and purple icing and an orange bow  (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide 2024

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

  • Cinnamon-Apple Sundae: Dulce de leche ice cream topped with caramel sauce, apple pie filling, cinnamon candies, and whipped cream (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Graveyard Milk Shake: Chocolate milk shake with a dipped graveyard jelly doughnut, white chocolate tombstone, gummy candy, and a Haunted Mansion straw (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Ice Cream Chocolate Cookie Sandwich: Halloween cookies with M&M’S Ghoul’s Mix Chocolate Candies and your choice of ice cream (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

The Plaza Restaurant, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide 2024

The Plaza Restaurant

  • Ghoulishly Gourmet Burger: Two all-beef patties with pepper jack and Swiss cheese, candied bacon, balsamic-glazed mushrooms, onion ring, and truffle-buffalo aïoli served on a black bun (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
  • Halloween Turkey Club: Turkey club with bacon on black sandwich bread (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
  • Graveyard Milk Shake: Chocolate milk shake with a dipped graveyard jelly doughnut, white chocolate tombstone, gummy candy, and a Haunted Mansion straw (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
  • Layered Pumpkin Cake with cream cheese mousse (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Casey’s Corner, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide 2024

Casey’s Corner (Mobile order available)

  • Chipotle Barbecue Pork and Street Corn French Fries: French fries topped with fire-roasted corn, queso fresco, and cilantro (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
  • Chipotle Barbecue Pork and Street Corn Hot Dog: All-beef hot dog with fire-roasted corn, queso fresco, and cilantro (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
  • Chipotle Barbeque Pork and Street Corn Mini Corn Dogs: Mini corn dogs topped with fire-roasted corn, queso fresco, and cilantro (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
  • Mickey-shaped Cheesecake: Pumpkin cheesecake with graham cracker crust and white chocolate-whipped ganache (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Oogie Boogie Cupcake, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide 2024

Outdoor Vending Near Cinderella Castle

  • Oogie Boogie Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with marshmallow buttercream, cookies and cream buttercream, gummy candy, and an Oogie Boogie chocolate piece (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Churro and DOLE Whip Float, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide 2024

Churro Cart near Cinderella Castle

  • Worms ‘n Dirt Churro: Churro rolled in cookies and cream dust and topped with marshmallow and sour gummy candy (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Aloha Isle Refreshments

  • DOLE Whip Mango and Chamoy Float: DOLE Whip Mango, pineapple juice, chamoy, and chili-lime seasoning (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Golden Oak Outpost, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide 2024

Golden Oak Outpost

  • Chocolate-Caramel Tart: Chocolate tart shell filled with chocolate ganache, caramel sauce, and caramel cream topped with TWIX Cookie Bar Pieces and a chocolate piece (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Sweet-and-Spicy Beignets: Berry and cayenne-dusted beignets with chicory coffee-chocolate sauce (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide 2024

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café (Mobile order available)

  • Grilled Masa Flatbread: Grilled corn cake topped with butternut squash purée, braised chicken, cilantro-pumpkin seed sauce, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Cajun Burger: Cajun-spiced all-beef patty topped with fried green tomato, Cajun andouille dip, and Creole rémoulade on a black bun (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Spiced Chocolate Mousse Bar: Spiced chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, orange glaze, and a sugar candy (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Guava Lemonade Slushy with cheesecake foam, Halloween sprinkles, and sugar candy (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Sleepy Hollow Refreshments, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide 2024

Sleepy Hollow Refreshments (Mobile order available)

  • Hand-dipped Corn Dog with spicy violet mustard and spicy cheese-flavored snacks (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Char Siu Chicken Wings: Glazed whole chicken wings topped with chili threads and garlic (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Madame Leota Séance Candle: Red velvet cake and cookies and cream mousse (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
  • Dulce de Leche, Peanut Butter, and Chocolate Sauce Funnel Cake: Topped with dulce de leche ice cream, SNICKERS Bar Pieces, and whipped cream (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Minnie Mouse: Hocus Pocus Halloween Dress-up Sipper

  • Minnie Mouse: Hocus Pocus Halloween Dress-up Sipper (New) (Not available on mobile order; limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Liberty Square Market, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide 2024

Liberty Square Market

  • Jack Pop: Chocolate fudge brownie with marshmallow filling topped with a chocolate piece (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Sally Pop: Yellow cake with raspberry filling topped with a chocolate piece (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Skull Blondie: Maple blondie with caramel sauce (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Tombstone Tart, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide 2024

Outdoor Vending Location Near The Haunted Mansion

  • Tombstone Tart: Sugar dough filled with cookies and cream cheese mousse and Halloween décor (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Pinocchio Village Haus, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide 2024

Pinocchio Village Haus (Mobile order available)

  • Creepy Clam Flatbread with bacon, black ink pesto, Romano, and Calabrian chile aïoli (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Spicy Meatball Arrabbiata Flatbread: Meatballs, spicy tomato sauce, provolone, Calabrian chiles, and basil pesto (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Sweet and Spicy Chicken Strips tossed in Korean barbecue sauce and topped with black sesame seeds, fried garlic, and green onions (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Swinging Wake Cake: Vanilla cake with fruity cereal mousse (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Boo Raspberry Slushy: Blue raspberry slushy with marshmallow foam and a marshmallow ghost (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Be Our Guest Restaurant, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide 2024

Be Our Guest Restaurant

  • Pumpkin Crème Caramel with sour cherry jam and pumpkin seed brittle (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Roasted Beef Marrow Bone: Pinot noir-beef marmalade, toasted baguette, and pickled mustard seeds (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only) (New)
  • Beef Short Rib and Purple Potatoes braised with red wine, figs, peppers, and a touch of dark chocolate (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Cast Iron Trout: Charred calamari, squid ink breadcrumbs, black garlic, and saffron aïoli (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Roasted Poulet Rouge Chicken: Caramelized pumpkin, pomegranate, and pumpkin seed sauce (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • The Handsome Brute: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Chambord Liqueur, pomegranate juice, and lemon juice garnished with a sugared rim and raspberries (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Stepsisters Dessert, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide 2024

Cinderella’s Royal Table

  • Stepsisters Dessert: Pistachio and cherry-filled cream puffs, blackberry and raspberry ganache, strawberry meringue, and a chocolate piece (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

The Friar’s Nook, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide 2024

The Friar’s Nook (Mobile order available)

  • Spicy Pork Spring Roll with charred pineapple and scallion dust (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Bowl of Bones: Bone-In piggy wings fried with fresh jalapeños and tossed in Coca-Cola Cherry barbecue sauce (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Buffalo Chicken Hand Pie: Buffalo chicken and mozzarella wrapped in a flaky dough and topped with blue cheese crumbles and buffalo-ranch (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • S’mores Cup: Layers of graham cracker crumbles, chocolate ganache, chocolate popping candies, milk chocolate panna cotta, and marshmallow cream (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide 2024

  • Anastasia Cone: DOLE Whip Strawberry with lemon curd and strawberry popping candies with a chocolate piece (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Drizella Cone: Blueberry soft-serve with vanilla crispy pearls and a chocolate piece (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Cheshire Café

  • Queen of Hearts Slushy: Frozen cherry slushy drizzled with black cherry purée and topped with whipped cream and a crown-shaped chocolate piece (Available during regular park hours at Chesire Café only)

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide 2024

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café (Mobile order available)

  • Halloween Pot Roast Sandwich with cheddar and horseradish mayonnaise served on a black bun (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Terrifyin’ Twice-spiced Chicken Sandwich: Spicy fried chicken breast dipped in hot honey topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño poppers, and bacon (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Sinister Satay Burger: Cocoa-rubbed all-beef patty with bacon, lime pickles, and Thai peanut sauce (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Witches Fingers: Purple cookie fingers with sour apple mousse and green apple boba pearls (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Ube Green Tea Slushy with cherry whipped cream, cinnamon candies, and chocolate piece (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide 2024

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies

  • Candy Corn Soft-serve Sundae: Sweet corn soft-serve with butterscotch shell and candy corn (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
  • Sweet Corn Soft-serve (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
  • Witches Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew with pumpkin-spiced foam and sprinkles (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Jalapeño Popper Dog, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide 2024

The Lunching Pad (Mobile order available)

  • Jalapeño Popper Dog: All-beef hot dog topped with sriracha cream cheese, crispy onions, bacon, and hades relish (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
  • Queen of Hearts Slushy: Frozen cherry slushy drizzled with black cherry purée and topped with whipped cream and a crown-shaped chocolate piece (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

