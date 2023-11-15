Photos: San Fransokyo Square Debuts New Waterfront Sign

by |
Disney California Adventure’s newest area, San Fransokyo Square, has debuted new signage over the water.

Hinted at since the original concept artwork, the new signage shines bright over the waters of the port. The gorgeous new arches over the bridge have become a fun new addition to the overall Disney California Adventure skyline.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
