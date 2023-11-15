Photos: San Fransokyo Square Debuts New Waterfront Sign

Disney California Adventure’s newest area, San Fransokyo Square, has debuted new signage over the water.
Hinted at since the original concept artwork, the new signage shines bright over the waters of the port. The gorgeous new arches over the bridge have become a fun new addition to the overall Disney California Adventure skyline.
More San Fransokyo Square News:
- Photos: Explore the 2023 Food and Beverage Offerings for Holidays at the Disneyland Resort
- 5 Desserts You Can’t Miss at Disneyland
- Celebrate Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month With the Latest Foodie Guide
- D23 Inside Disney Takes Closer Look at New San Fransokyo Square
- Photos: Night Time Comes Alive in San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure
- Photos / Video: Tour the Updated Dining Locations of San Fransokyo Square
- Photos: San Fransokyo Square Officially Opens at Disney California Adventure
- Photos / Video: Baymax Now Meeting Guests at San Fransokyo Square's Hamada Bot Shop
- Photos / Video: San Fransokyo Maker's Market Brings "Big Hero 6" Merchandise to Disney California Adventure
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com