New Art Revealed For Test Track Update, Closure Date for Current Version Set at Walt Disney World

After taking Destination D23 by storm last fall when it was announced, Disney Parks is sharing more from the new update coming to Test Track at EPCOT that will pay homage to the original opening day attraction at the park, World of Motion.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks has shown off a beautiful new rendering of the new Test Track update coming to EPCOT in the future.

The art shows the exterior of the popular EPCOT attraction, now with a complete marquee. Previously, this has been a longstanding almost temporary-looking exterior covering that has existed since the building had become Test Track from the previous World of Motion attraction.

Eagle-eyed fans will be sure to notice that the art depicts that all three queues will remain in the new version – Standby, Lightning Lane, and Single Riders.

To make way for the changes coming to the attraction, both inside and out, Test Track is set to close on June 17th, 2024, according to the official Walt Disney World

This third iteration of the popular thrill attraction at the park was first announced at Destination D23

At that time, concept art was released, showing a sleek, futuristic new car design seemingly traveling through a forest-like area.

For this refresh, Imagineers along with teams from Chevrolet are reaching back into history for inspiration – from the original World of Motion – and bringing that spirit of optimism to the next iteration of the Test Track attraction.

Scant details have been released about the updates for the attraction, aside from the World of Motion retro-inspiration for the update. As such, an opening time frame has yet to be announced.

