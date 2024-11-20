Disney+ Australian Original Series “The Artful Dodger” Gets a Season 2 Order

The Australian Disney+ original series, The Artful Dodger, is set to return for a second season.
- Deadline reports that The Artful Dodger, which streams on Hulu in the U.S., will be getting a second season.
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster will return as the cheeky thieving title character, aka Jack Dawkins, along with series regulars David Thewlis (Fagin) and Maia Mitchell (Lady Belle Fox).
- They’ll lead an ensemble cast of Australian and New Zealand cast with “several new faces in exciting cameos.”
- Filming will begin in 2025 at Callan Park in Sydney, picking up where the “heart’s desires of Dodger, Fagin and Lady Belle left off, promising more cunning thievery, snappy humor, life-and-death surgeries, and romance with a twist.”
- The Artful Dodger takes the famous Charles Dickens character and picks up his story 15 years later, showing a new life with temptations of old.
- The series has been Disney+’s strongest-performing Australian original, also being quite successful internationally.
- Season 2 will be a Disney+/Hulu co-production with Sony Pictures Television’s Curio Pictures, and the New South Wales state government will provide funding through Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund.
- Series co-creator James McNamara is writing along with Kate Mulvany, Dan Knight and Miranda Tapsell.
- Check out Luke’s review of the first season of The Artful Dodger, which is streaming now on Hulu.
- Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Disney Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director: “We’re thrilled to give our global audiences what they’ve been asking for, with a second season of The Artful Dodger set to start filming in 2025. The return of our Australian-born Disney+ Original scripted drama, complete with all-star cast and a brilliant crew, is a testament to the series’ high caliber of production and its local and international audience success. We’re delighted this high-stakes romantic drama of heists, comedy, and beautifully complicated life and love, will thrill and entertain again.”
