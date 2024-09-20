Photos: Work Continues Bringing A New Space Mountain To Life at Tokyo Disneyland

Work continues on a newly reimagined, and newly built Space Mountain at Tokyo Disneyland, set to “re”open in 2027 at the park, while the original opening day attraction at the park is set to be demolished.

Those visiting the Tokyo Disney Resort can see the structure taking shape near the original attraction, with the newly built new version of the attraction getting ready to stand tall on the Tokyo Disney Resort skyline.

Back at the end of July, the original Space Mountain closed at Tokyo Disneyland to make way for a new, reimagined, and rebuilt version of the classic attraction. Domestic fans of Disney Parks are no stranger to this idea, as Walt Disney World’s Space Mountain as well as Disneyland’s version of the attraction have undergone major renovations in the past. However, in Tokyo, we are seeing the construction of a brand new mountain, adjacent to the original which is set to be removed.

The Oriental Land Co. held the official groundbreaking ceremony for the reimagined and rebuilt Space Mountain at Tokyo Disneyland recently, officially launching the renovation project. With an investment of approximately 56 billion JPY, this project will completely transform Space Mountain and its surrounding area.

This newly developed plaza will create a reimagined area of Tomorrowland and is expected to open in 2027. At the groundbreaking ceremony, construction for this project was officially set in motion by the President and COO of Oriental Land Co., Ltd., Kenji Yoshida, and Chairman and CEO of Oriental Land Co., Ltd., Toshio Kagami.

This entirely new Space Mountain attraction will maintain its original concept as an indoor roller coaster, but will have enhanced performance and immersive special effects that will give guests even more thrills on this exciting ride.