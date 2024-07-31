Video/Photos: Culinary Dreams Come True For Aspiring Chefs From New Orleans at Walt Disney World

Last Week, Walt Disney World and Southwest Airlines teamed up with Visit Orlando and New Orleans & Company to treat 23 aspiring female chefs to the trip of a lifetime. This trip even marked the first time a few of these young ladies ever set foot on an aircraft.

Participants from New Orleans were treated to a remarkable four-day trip last week to get a taste of success, encouraging them to continue pursuing their culinary dreams, and taking inspiration from another female chef – Princess Tiana – follow Princess Tiana’s own journey as a beloved chef and restaurateur.

The young women were treated to complimentary flights, accommodations and theme park tickets, plus educational opportunities with Disney chefs and professionals, including a behind-the-scenes experience at Victoria & Albert’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, one of the top fine-dining Orlando restaurants with a newly awarded one-star MICHELIN rating.

The group of young women aged 17 to 27 chosen for this experience all mirror Tiana’s own entrepreneurial spirit and can-do attitude. Participants were chosen by esteemed local non-profits in the New Orleans area, including The New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI), Café Reconcile New Orleans, The Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation, The Edgar “Dooky” Jr. and Leah Chase Family Foundation, and The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts.

Staying at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, the group of students were treated to some of the finest restaurants on property, including Jiko, as well as the aforementioned Victoria & Albert’s. To commemorate the journey, they also were given a number of Tiana-themed merchandise items, including signature ears and a MagicBand+, all which could be packed in their Loungefly bags.

They also witnessed the next chapter of Tiana’s story with the new Magic Kingdom Park attraction Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and the collaboration sought to inspire future hospitality professionals and promote travel between the destinations.

Aside from all the fun of the Disney Parks, they group was also invited into the kitchen themselves to learn from Disney chefs across the world-class culinary teams at the resort! Working hand in hand with the chefs, the group learned a lot about the culinary arts at the Walt Disney World Resort, eventually preparing a lavish meal for themselves and their chaperones by the end of the trip. Hand in hand with the chefs, they prepared every part of the meal, including rolling the silverware to the high standards of the Walt Disney World restaurants, to even setting up the floral arrangements for each table.

As for that prepared meal, the students together built a wonderful menu that included:

Broccoli & Carrot Slaw Vegan Mayo, Cranberries and Sunflower Seeds

Tomato, Avocado, and Pickled Red Onion Salad with Herb Vinaigrette

Roasted Summer Squash with Dried Red and Yellow Tomatoes

Seared Chicken Breast Chasseur Style

Lemon Garlic Shrimp Pasta

Pretzel Rolls & Butter

Carrot Cake, Whipped Cream Cheese Panna Cotta

Chocolate Caramel Macarons

Lychee Sunrise

“Walt Disney World is home to a world-class team, and it's such a full circle moment when our cast can share their skills and passion with the next generation of industry leaders," said Maribeth Bisienere, Senior Vice President of Operations at Walt Disney World Resort. "These future culinarians from New Orleans got to experience the best of Walt Disney World—from taking in the sights, smells and amazement of MICHELIN star restaurant Victoria & Albert’s, to enjoying the joyful story of Princess Tiana at Tiana's Bayou Adventure. I hope this trip was full of inspiration and Princess Tiana's words stay with them: never, ever lose sight of what's really important!

The story of Walt Disney Animation Studio’s The Princess and The Frog was inspired by Leah Chase, a real-life New Orleans chef and restaurateur who turned her family’s business, Dookie Chase Restaurant, into a beloved institution that is run by Chase’s surviving family members to this day. Chase’s daughter, Stella, and granddaughter, Zoe, served as event chaperones for this experience. “The opportunity to experience the food culture at Walt Disney World and share in hands-on learning with the Disney culinary team served as a true inspiration for these young ladies,” said Stella Chase Reese, President of Dooky Chase’s Restaurant. “Seeing them learn from some of the best chefs, who shared the tools to succeed and make their dreams come true, is a beautiful tribute to my mother’s legacy.”