Cast to Guest Pin Trading Returns to Walt Disney World Next Month

Walt Disney World Pin Traders should go find and dust off their favorite lanyard now, as cast to guest Pin Trading is set to return to Walt Disney World on April 7th!

What’s Happening:

Last November, it was announced Disney Springs

When the Global Pandemic occurred, the Disney Parks of Walt Disney World closed and reopened a few months later with person-to-person contact mitigated wherever possible. One of those ways was the elimination of Guest to Cast pin trading.

With the rollout of Disney Springs last November, and several other pin boards or creative ways of a similar concept. One example: Parking cast with a cone covered in pins for trading, while the trams were parked in the lot several hundred yards away, unused.

Now, Disney Parks has announced a full return of Guest to Cast pin trading that begins on April 7th at Walt Disney World. It is worth noting that the video shared by Disney Parks only seems to imply a return to Walt Disney World, with hashtags and captions failing to mention the Disneyland Resort

The reaction to the news via the comments doesn’t seem to focus on the return of the pin trading, but hopeful requests that Disney does something to stop the amount of fake pins that seem to permeate the activity in this day and age.

Disney Pins have been a collectible souvenir since Disneyland opened in 1955, but it wasn’t until 1999’s Millennium Celebration at EPCOT

Pin Traders can now once again trade with Cast wearing lanyards starting on April 7th.

If you want to head to Walt Disney World to Pin Trade yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel,