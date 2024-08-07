Connie Chiume Known for “Black Panther” and Beyoncé’s “Black Is King” Passes Away at the Age of 72

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Connie Chiume, known as an actress who appeared in Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Beyoncé’s Black Is King, has passed away at the age of 72. It was announced by her family on Instagram that she died on Tuesday at the Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa.

A statement was released saying, “The Chiume family regrets to inform you of the passing of the internationally acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume. The family asks for privacy during this difficult period. The family will communicate further details.” Chiume is survived by her four children and was married from 1985 to 2004.

Connie Chiume was born on June 5, 1952, in Welkom, South Africa. She trained as a nurse and graduated with a teaching degree before making her way into the entertainment industry. In 1977, she started her career as an actor, enjoying the cast of the musical Sola Sola. In 1989, she continued this path and played Thembi in the series Inkom’ Edla Yodwa. After that, she became more well-known, starring as Mamokete Khuse in the South African soap opera Rhythm City, along with multiple other projects including Warriors from Hell, The Line, I Dreamed of Africa, Yizo yizo, Zone 14, Home Affairs, Blessers, Umama, and Jewel.

She was then recognized by Marvel and portrayed Zawavari in 2018’s film Black Panther. In 2022, she reprised the role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Chiume continued her career by portraying Simba’s mother, Sarabi, in Beyoncé’s Black Is King. She had a very successful career, winning the NTVA Avanti Award for best actress in a drama series for her performance in Soul City in 2000 as well as the SAFTA in 2009 for best supporting actress in Zone 14.