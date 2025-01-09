Debut of TGL Presented By SoFi Drew An Average of 919,000 Viewers on ESPN

The inaugural TGL event, sponsored by SoFi, attracted an average audience of 919,000 on ESPN Tuesday night.
- The first event of TGL, sponsored by SoFi, drew an average of 919,000 viewers on ESPN on Tuesday night.
- The audience reached a high of over 1.0 million between 9:15 and 10:15 p.m. ET, as The Bay moved closer to a 9-2 win.
- The match wrapped up with The Bay securing victory at 10:36 p.m., having built a strong 7-1 lead after the 10th hole.
- TGL, launched by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports in partnership with the PGA TOUR, kicked off its first event at The Bay Golf Club.
- The team of Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, and Shane Lowry secured a victory against the New York Golf Club, which featured Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rickie Fowler, finishing with a score of 9-2 in the 15-hole match.
- The first match aired from the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, occurred from 9 to 11:10 p.m. ET, attracting a peak viewership of 1.1 million between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m.
- All TGL matches for the season will be exclusively available on ESPN platforms, including 15 regular season games leading up to the playoffs.
- The season will conclude with the Finals on March 24-25.
- The upcoming second match of the season is scheduled for Tuesday, January 14, at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
- This event will mark the TGL debut of Woods and his Jupiter Links team, which includes Kevin Kisner, Max Homa, and Tom Kim, as they face off against the Los Angeles Golf Club team comprising Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, and Justin Rose.
- The official player lineups for this match will be revealed on Friday.
