NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid Re-Signs with ESPN

NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid has been re-signed to a new contract with ESPN, where he will continue with ESPN’s year-round NFL draft team.
What’s Happening:
- Throughout the year, Reid’s analysis and scouting will continue to be found primarily on ESPN.com and ESPN+.
- During NFL draft season, Reid will make appearances across ESPN studio shows while also contributing to ESPN’s on-site NFL draft coverage.
- Fans will continue to find Reid’s work in the form of NFL draft prospect rankings, position rankings, mock drafts and 2024 NFL rookie rankings, among other things.
- Before joining ESPN in the fall of 2021, Reid previously served as a writer and scout for The Draft Network. Prior to his shift to media in 2019, Reid served as a football coach at his alma mater, North Carolina Central University, from 2014-18, helping the Eagles win three MEAC titles. His move to coaching followed his playing career at the school (2010-13), where he started for three seasons at quarterback and achieved the school record for completion percentage.
- Reid will once again join the network’s industry-leading NFL draft voices in Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates and Matt Miller.
- Details on ESPN’s coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft will be shared in late March.
