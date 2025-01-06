NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid Re-Signs with ESPN

Reid will continue to provide multi-platform, year-round NFL Draft coverage for ESPN.

NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid has been re-signed to a new contract with ESPN, where he will continue with ESPN’s year-round NFL draft team.

What's Happening:

Throughout the year, Reid’s analysis and scouting will continue to be found primarily on ESPN.com and ESPN+.

During NFL draft season, Reid will make appearances across ESPN studio shows while also contributing to ESPN’s on-site NFL draft coverage.

Fans will continue to find Reid’s work in the form of NFL draft prospect rankings, position rankings, mock drafts and 2024 NFL rookie rankings, among other things.

Before joining ESPN in the fall of 2021, Reid previously served as a writer and scout for The Draft Network. Prior to his shift to media in 2019, Reid served as a football coach at his alma mater, North Carolina Central University, from 2014-18, helping the Eagles win three MEAC titles. His move to coaching followed his playing career at the school (2010-13), where he started for three seasons at quarterback and achieved the school record for completion percentage.

Reid will once again join the network’s industry-leading NFL draft voices in Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates and Matt Miller.

Details on ESPN’s coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft will be shared in late March.

