NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid Re-Signs with ESPN

Reid will continue to provide multi-platform, year-round NFL Draft coverage for ESPN.
by |
Tags: , ,

NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid has been re-signed to a new contract with ESPN, where he will continue with ESPN’s year-round NFL draft team.

What’s Happening:

  • Throughout the year, Reid’s analysis and scouting will continue to be found primarily on ESPN.com and ESPN+.
  • During NFL draft season, Reid will make appearances across ESPN studio shows while also contributing to ESPN’s on-site NFL draft coverage.
  • Fans will continue to find Reid’s work in the form of NFL draft prospect rankings, position rankings, mock drafts and 2024 NFL rookie rankings, among other things.
  • Before joining ESPN in the fall of 2021, Reid previously served as a writer and scout for The Draft Network. Prior to his shift to media in 2019, Reid served as a football coach at his alma mater, North Carolina Central University, from 2014-18, helping the Eagles win three MEAC titles. His move to coaching followed his playing career at the school (2010-13), where he started for three seasons at quarterback and achieved the school record for completion percentage.
  • Reid will once again join the network’s industry-leading NFL draft voices in Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates and Matt Miller.
  • Details on ESPN’s coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft will be shared in late March.

More from ESPN:

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning