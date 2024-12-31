Year in Review: The Best of the UFC in 2024

2024 saw some incredible moments for the UFC, including the milestone UFC 300 and the octagon coming to the Sphere in Las Vegas. We had new champions, epic knockouts and some unforgettable fights. Across 42 events, 14 of them pay-per-views, fight fans were treated to some truly incredible contests over the course of the year. The hard part is looking back at all those fights an picking out the very best of the year. I have put together my favorites in a few categories to really celebrate 2024 in the octagon.

Knockout of the Year

Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje

While many of these categories were tough to narrow down, there was one knockout fresh in my mind at the end of the year. In a Fight of the Year candidate, Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje put on an unforgettable show that ended in truly spectacular fashion.

A former featherweight champion, Holloway showed off his striking prowess against Gaethje in a five-round war. Gaethje however, displayed his legendary toughness and simply would not go away. Then, in the closing seconds of the fight, Holloway pointed to the center of the octagon and the two men threw caution to the wind to put on a show for the fans. It was Holloway who connected with a massive overhand right that floored Gaethje and won him the fight and Knockout of the Year honors.

Submission of the Year

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

Paddy Pimblett deserves some recognition for his submission of King Green, but Islam Makhachev’s mastery of this sport continues to earn him accolades. The lightweight champion continues to prove why he is one of, if not the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

In what was supposed to be one of the biggest challenges of his career, Makhachev impressed by making one strategic move after another to put himself in more dominant positions against Poirier. He threatened a guillotine choke to force his challenger react, putting him in a position for a D’Arce choke. He locked in the submission and Poirier was forced to tap in a matter of seconds. It was another dominant year for Makhachev and this was a perfect example.

Fight of the year

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovicz

An INSTANT CLASSIC 🙌@GoldenBoyZell vs Esteban Ribovics take home FOTN honors for their epic #UFC306 fight!



[ B2YB @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/GSoE2tH3AR — UFC (@ufc) September 15, 2024

It’s not always the main events that put on the best show. Sometimes it’s one of the earlier fights that steal the show, and that was the case at UFC 306 in the Sphere. Daniel Zellhuber and Esteban Ribovicz went to war during the September pay-per-view, much to the delight of fight fans.

These two stood toe to toe for three rounds and traded strikes, putting on an absolute show for the crowd. They brought technical striking and relentless pressure into the cage, trading blows back and forth for three full rounds. In the end, it was Ribovicz who scored the decision victory, but both of these guys raised their stock with this performance and certainly earned themselves some new fans.

Fighter of the Year

Alex Pereira

There’s something special about watching a fighter rise to super stardom in the UFC. That is exactly what happened with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in 2024. Pereira now carries with him a mesmerizing mystique every time he walks to the octagon and with good reason.

There are plenty of fighters who put forth some great championship performances in 2024, but none did so in the dominant fashion that Pereira did. The champ defended his title three times in the past year and knocked out all three of his opponents. Jamahal Hill lasted just over three minutes before getting dropped and Jiri Prochazka made it just 13 seconds into the second round before being finished. Khalil Rountree put up the best fight, making it into the fourth round, but even he was eventually knocked out by Pereira. It’s was an incredible year for the champ and he is show no signs of letting up any time soon.

The UFC will return for another big year on ESPN+ in 2025.