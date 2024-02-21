ESPN BET Scores Highly in Consumer Perception Metrics

ESPN BET, the new sports gambling platform launched by ESPN and Penn Entertainment in November, has gotten off to a hot start. New data from YouGov BrandIndex says the platform is scoring particularly well in consumer perception metrics.

Recent data from YouGov BrandIndex, from January 18 to February 18, 2024, sheds light on ESPN Bet’s consumer perception compared to the average metrics of all gambling brands tracked in the U.S.

The platform scored above the industry’s average in four key metrics: Recommendation: ESPN Bet scores a 2.1, compared to the industry’s average of 0.1, indicating a stronger likelihood among consumers to recommend ESPN Bet over others. Value: At 3.1 points, ESPN Bet outperforms the industry average of -0.7, reflecting a better perception of value for money among the brands’ offerings. Reputation: ESPN Bet scores a 5.3, beating the industry average by 2.5 points. Word-of-Mouth Exposure: ESPN Bet’s score of 4.1 is 0.7 points higher than the industry’s average of 3.4.

These metrics show ESPN Bet's competitive edge in the market and it is only going to get bigger as the brand gears up for its New York launch.

ESPN BET is currently available in 17 states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Another sign of the brand’s success, the first ESPN BET-branded retail sportsbook is set to open