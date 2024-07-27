Celebrate Halloween With Glen Powell and “Family Guy”, As Revealed At SDCC 2024

The cast and producers of Family Guy used their San Diego Comic-Con Panel to reveal the premiere date and special guest star of one of the two holiday specials promised earlier this year.

San Diego Comic-Con panel today, the cast and producers revealed that the first of two The Halloween special will feature Glen Powell as the reigning champion in Quahog’s annual Pumpkin Contest and Derek Jacobi as “Rupert.”

In the Halloween special, Peter and his friends aim to unseat the reigning champion (the aforementioned Glen Powell) in Quahog’s annual Pumpkin Contest by any means necessary.

The only date revealed during San Diego Comic-Con was that of the Halloween special, the (likely) Christmas special premiere date has yet to be announced.

continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation and orchestra-backed original music. Since its debut in 1999, the series has reached cult status among fans, and its breakout star, a talking baby, has become one of the greatest TV characters of all time.

has racked up numerous awards, including an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, only the second animated series in television history to be honored with such a distinction. Most recently, series creator and lead voice actor Seth MacFarlane (voices of “Peter Griffin,” “Stewie Griffin,” “Brian Griffin” and “Glenn Quagmire”) was nominated for the 2021 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance and won the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Cast member Alex Borstein (voice of “Lois Griffin”) won the 2018 Emmy Award in that same category and was just nominated in 2024. MacFarlane also was nominated in 2018. He won the 2017 and 2016 Emmy Award in the category, and was nominated from 2013 to 2015. In Season 23, Peter accidentally exposes his inability to throw a ball, Meg starts dating the giant chicken’s son and Chris loses his earring in a Lord of the Rings-inspired escapade. Additionally, Stewie finds out his stuffed bear Rupert was made in China and makes it his mission to take him back there to meet his family. The series will also parody The White Lotus, as the Griffin family vacation at a luxury resort, where Stewie worries that his wealthy new friends plan to sacrifice him in a volcano.