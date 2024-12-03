“Family Guy” Returns to Adult Swim in 2025

"Family Guy" is currently in its 23rd season.

Family Guy is set to make its return to Adult Swim's weekday schedule in 2025.

What’s Happening:

Family Guy will be coming back to Adult Swim.

During this marathon, episodes will be broadcast consecutively from 7 p.m. ET/PT until 5 a.m.

Following the marathon, episodes will air every weeknight from 10:00 to 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

In 2021, the show ended its run on Adult Swim after its licensing agreement expired, moving reruns to FXX as the exclusive cable network for off-network episodes.

A new nonexclusive deal with Adult Swim allows reruns on other platforms as well.

Family Guy debuted on Fox in 1999 but was canceled after three seasons due to low ratings.

Now in its 23rd season, it released holiday specials on Hulu

What They’re Saying:

Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim: “Adult Swim is a huge part of Family Guy’s early history, and we’re excited for the series to return to our lineup in 2025. Having Family Guy back on our air is a great complement to the amazing slate of animated originals we also have planned for next year.”

