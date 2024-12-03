“Family Guy” Returns to Adult Swim in 2025

Family Guy is set to make its return to Adult Swim's weekday schedule in 2025.
- Family Guy will be coming back to Adult Swim.
- According to Variety, the animated series created by Seth MacFarlane is set to return to the late-night programming block in 2025, beginning with a three-day marathon that starts on January 1.
- During this marathon, episodes will be broadcast consecutively from 7 p.m. ET/PT until 5 a.m.
- Following the marathon, episodes will air every weeknight from 10:00 to 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.
- In 2021, the show ended its run on Adult Swim after its licensing agreement expired, moving reruns to FXX as the exclusive cable network for off-network episodes.
- A new nonexclusive deal with Adult Swim allows reruns on other platforms as well.
- Family Guy debuted on Fox in 1999 but was canceled after three seasons due to low ratings.
- Reruns on Adult Swim gained popularity, leading to its revival in 2005.
- Now in its 23rd season, it released holiday specials on Hulu in October and November, with more episodes set to air on Fox in 2025.
- You can check out Mike’s review of the most recent holiday special, “Gift of the White Guy.”
- Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim: “Adult Swim is a huge part of Family Guy’s early history, and we’re excited for the series to return to our lineup in 2025. Having Family Guy back on our air is a great complement to the amazing slate of animated originals we also have planned for next year.”
