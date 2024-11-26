Preview “The Untold Story of Mary Poppins” ABC Special Celebrating the Iconic Film’s 60th Anniversary

ABC celebrates the Disney classic with a two-night event, starting November 27th with "The Untold Story of Mary Poppins."

Good Morning America has shared a preview of tomorrow night’s special edition of 20/20 on ABC, celebrating the 60th anniversary of Mary Poppins.

What’s Happening:

ABC will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of Mary Poppins with a two-night event, featuring an airing of the film and a new behind-the-scenes documentary.

with a two-night event, featuring an airing of the film and a new behind-the-scenes documentary. The two-hour special is chock full of rare footage from the premiere event for Mary Poppins , featuring the film’s iconic stars Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke — plus Walt Disney himself — and seldom-heard demos of classic Sherman Brothers songs that have enthralled generations of music lovers and Disney fans.

, featuring the film’s iconic stars Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke — plus Walt Disney himself — and seldom-heard demos of classic Sherman Brothers songs that have enthralled generations of music lovers and Disney fans. The special also features new interviews with Dick Van Dyke, Josh Gad, John Stamos and Lin Manuel Miranda, conversations with two of Walt Disney’s grandchildren, a special interview with Julie Andrews and more.

A preview of the special was shared this morning by GMA, showcasing how it will chronicle Mary Poppins’ turbulent journey to the silver screen – previewing interviews with Dick Van Dyke and Lin Manuel Miranda, as well as archive interviews with Julie Andrews and Walt Disney.

The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20 on Wednesday, November 27th (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST), streaming the next day on Disney+ Hulu

on Wednesday, November 27th (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST), streaming the next day on Then on Thursday, November 28th, the celebration continues with an airing of Mary Poppins during The Wonderful World of Disney.

