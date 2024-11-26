Preview “The Untold Story of Mary Poppins” ABC Special Celebrating the Iconic Film’s 60th Anniversary

Good Morning America has shared a preview of tomorrow night’s special edition of 20/20 on ABC, celebrating the 60th anniversary of Mary Poppins.
- ABC will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of Mary Poppins with a two-night event, featuring an airing of the film and a new behind-the-scenes documentary.
- The two-hour special is chock full of rare footage from the premiere event for Mary Poppins, featuring the film’s iconic stars Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke — plus Walt Disney himself — and seldom-heard demos of classic Sherman Brothers songs that have enthralled generations of music lovers and Disney fans.
- The special also features new interviews with Dick Van Dyke, Josh Gad, John Stamos and Lin Manuel Miranda, conversations with two of Walt Disney’s grandchildren, a special interview with Julie Andrews and more.
- A preview of the special was shared this morning by GMA, showcasing how it will chronicle Mary Poppins’ turbulent journey to the silver screen – previewing interviews with Dick Van Dyke and Lin Manuel Miranda, as well as archive interviews with Julie Andrews and Walt Disney.
- The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20 on Wednesday, November 27th (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST), streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
- Then on Thursday, November 28th, the celebration continues with an airing of Mary Poppins during The Wonderful World of Disney.
