ABC Set to Develop Unique Medical Drama “Vital Signs”

In the project, a young woman yearning for a more exciting life will be transported into her favorite high-stakes medical series.

From the creators of Grand Hotel, ABC is developing a new medical drama called Vital Signs that will see a unique take on the genre.

What’s Happening:

Deadline Vital Signs , a new series that will see a fan step into the world of a high stakes medical drama like Grey’s Anatomy.

, a new series that will see a fan step into the world of a high stakes medical drama like The project, which was created by Brian Tanen, 20th Television and Kapital Entertainment, drew in multiple offers from other networks before landing with the Disney-owned ABC.

The series, written by Tanen, will follow Emmy Correll. Unhappy with her life, Emmy can’t help but wish her life was like her favorite medical drama Vital Signs , where characters are constantly saving lives and experiencing high-stakes romance. When Emmy’s wish comes true, she is transported into the show. Waking up as a newly hired doctor, Emmy will have to live out her wish to see if it was truly what she wanted. Having seen every episode of the series, Emmy’s knowledge will help her navigate the familiar storylines of her comfort show.

, where characters are constantly saving lives and experiencing high-stakes romance. When Emmy’s wish comes true, she is transported into the show. Waking up as a newly hired doctor, Emmy will have to live out her wish to see if it was truly what she wanted. Having seen every episode of the series, Emmy’s knowledge will help her navigate the familiar storylines of her comfort show. Tanen serves as executive producer with Kapital’s Aaron Kaplan.

Tanen is no stranger to working with Disney. The creative has worked on series such as Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives and Devious Maids, all of which were produced by ABC Studios. In more recent years, Tanen developed and executive produced ABC’s Grand Hotel and served as co-showrunner and executive producer on Hulu’s Love, Victor.

Read More ABC: