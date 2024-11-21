Talia Shire to Guest Star in Upcoming Episode of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary”

Talia Shire is set to make a guest appearance in an upcoming episode of Abbott Elementary as the mother of Lisa Ann Walter’s character, Melissa Schemmenti.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Talia Shire, known for her roles in The Godfather and Rocky, will appear in Episode 8 as Teresa Schemmenti, the mother of Lisa Ann Walter’s Melissa Schemmenti.
- The episode is set to air on Wednesday, December 4th as part of a one-hour holiday special featuring two back-to-back episodes.
- Shire, who has appeared in more than 40 film and television roles, is perhaps most famous for her role as Connie Corleone in The Godfather.
- Abbott Elementary continues to earn high marks in its fourth season, scoring some of its best audiences in months.
- The series is currently on a hiatus through Thanksgiving and will return with the special one-hour holiday event, airing Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.
