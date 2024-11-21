Talia Shire to Guest Star in Upcoming Episode of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary”

She’ll be portraying the mother of Lisa Ann Walter’s character, Melissa Schemmenti.

Talia Shire is set to make a guest appearance in an upcoming episode of Abbott Elementary as the mother of Lisa Ann Walter’s character, Melissa Schemmenti.

Deadline reports The Godfather and Rocky star Talia Shire will appear in Episode 8 as Teresa Schemmenti, the mother of Lisa Ann Walter's Melissa Schemmenti.

and , will appear in Episode 8 as Teresa Schemmenti, the mother of Lisa Ann Walter’s Melissa Schemmenti. The episode is set to air on Wednesday, December 4th as part of a one-hour holiday special featuring two back-to-back episodes.

Shire, who has appeared in more than 40 film and television roles, is perhaps most famous for her role as Connie Corleone in The Godfather .

. Abbott Elementary continues to earn high marks in its fourth season, scoring some of its best audiences in months.

continues to earn high marks in its fourth season, scoring some of its best audiences in months. The series is currently on a hiatus through Thanksgiving and will return with the special one-hour holiday event, airing Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

