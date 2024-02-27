FX’s “Shōgun: The Official Podcast” Has Launched Today

FX’s Shōgun has officially premiered today. If you’re wanting more, Shōgun: The Official Podcast is also now available.

FX’ s Shōgun , the highly-anticipated global event series that premiered today, has also released a Companion Podcast.

The first two episodes of Shōgun: The Official Podcast are available now on Apple, Spotify, Hulu, and Disney+.

are available now on Each additional episode will become available one hour after its respective episode of Shōgun premieres each week.

Shōgun: The Official Podcast explores the vision and artistry behind the FX groundbreaking series Shōgun, an epic saga of war, passion, and power set in feudal Japan.

Join host and staff writer Emily Yoshida as she sits down with the creators, cast, and crew that brought Sengoku Period Japan to life.

In this exclusive companion podcast, each episode will break down the twists and turns of the plot, the top-of-the-line craft behind the scenes, and the real-life history that informed it all.

Featuring showrunner Justin Marks, executive producer and co-creator Rachel Kondo, actor and Producer Hiroyuki Sanada (Toranaga), actor Cosmo Jarvis (Blackthorne), and actor Anna Sawai (Mariko).

Podcast Episode 1, Anjin

A barbarian ship washes ashore. Host Emily Yoshida and guests break down episode 1 of FX's Shōgun. Featuring showrunner Justin Marks, actor Hiroyuki Sanada (Toranaga), historian Frederik Cryns and costume designer Carlos Rosario.

), historian Frederik Cryns and costume designer Carlos Rosario. From cultural bonding and falcon training to dressing samurai and Dutch sailors, join them as they discuss the first chapter to the epic tale.

Podcast Episode 2, Servants of Two Masters

A Taikō leaves his legacy. Host Emily Yoshida and guests break down episode 2 of FX’s Shōgun.

Featuring executive producer and co-creator Rachel Kondo, actor Cosmo Jarvis (Blackthorne), producer Eriko Miyagawa and director Jonathan Van Tulleken.

, producer Eriko Miyagawa and director Jonathan Van Tulleken. Creators and cast discuss why some characters' names in the original book had to be changed for the show, why Ishido might be a sympathetic villain and what Blackthorne sees in Yabushige.