Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” to Receive 50th Anniversary Retrospective Documentary from National Geographic

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, National Geographic is partnering with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Documentaries to produce a 50th anniversary retrospective of Universal’s modern-classic 1975 horror-adventure film Jaws.

What’s happening:

A new Jaws documentary is in the works from the Disney-owned National Geographic alongside Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin Entertainment, Nedland Media, and environmental conservation advocate Wendy Benchley (wife of the late author Peter Benchley, who wrote the original 1974 Jaws novel).

The documentary will focus on behind-the-scenes stories from the novel and film– the latter of which was directed by Spielberg and is considered by many to be the first true "blockbuster" movie– but it will also "explore the world and impact of sharks today."



What they’re saying:

National Geographic: “In collaboration with ocean conservation and marine policy advocate Wendy Benchley and branding and communications specialist Laura A. Bowling, the film will capture our endless fascination with sharks and the changing dialogue about these awe-inspiring creatures. In celebration of the film’s 50th anniversary, JAWS @ 50 (working title) will air in Summer 2025 on National Geographic and stream on Disney+ and Hulu as part of Sharkfest, Nat Geo’s signature summer event.”

“National Geographic has celebrated sharks for over two decades with our annual summer event Sharkfest, so we naturally jumped at the chance to partner with Amblin Documentaries and Nedland Media on JAWS @ 50. ‘Jaws’ not only became a massive pop culture phenomenon, but the initial fear it elicited propelled the world’s fascination with sharks, opening the door to our understanding of these apex predators and stressing the urgency in protecting our oceans.” Darryl Frank / Justin Falvey, President’s Amblin Documentaries and Amblin Television: “‘Jaws,’ the novel by Peter Benchley and the film by Steven Spielberg, defined both popular literature and cinema. The idea of diving into the past, present and future legacy of ‘Jaws,’ combined with an informed and inspiring discussion about sharks and the ocean in one documentary, is a unique opportunity to explore the perfect union between art and science.”

JAWS @ 50 is set to be released in the summer of 2025 via National Geographic, Disney+, and Hulu.