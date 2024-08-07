Jim Henson Among the “SNL” Figures Portrayed in New Film “Saturday Night”

Jason Reitman’s new film Saturday Night is set to dramatize the 1975 debut of the long running NBC series, Saturday Night Live. Among the many legendary figures that will be portrayed in the film will be Jim Henson, who was a part of the show’s first season.
What’s Happening:
- Among many first look photos at Saturday Night shared by Vanity Fair is this delightful image of Nicholas Braun (Sky High) as Jim Henson.
- Henson, along with the rest of the Muppet performers of the time, contributed “The Land of Gorch” skits to the first season of Saturday Night Live.
- SNL writers reportedly clashed with Henson and his team regarding the partnership, and after one season, they moved on from SNL to start work on The Muppet Show.
- In addition to portraying Henson, Braun also appears in Saturday Night as another iconic figure, Andy Kaufman.
- The main cast of Saturday Night includes:
- Dylan O’Brien as Dan Aykroyd)
- Lamorne Morris as Garrett Morris
- Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase
- Matt Wood as John Belushi
- Ella Hunt as Gilda Radner
- Emily Fairn as Laraine Newman
- Kim Matula as Jane Curtin
- Directed by Jason Reitman, Saturday Night hits theaters on October 11th, 2024.