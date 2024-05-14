Nicholas Cage to Star in “Spider-Man Noir” Series for Prime Video

Nicholas Cage is set to reprise his role as Noir in a new Spider-Verse series titled Spider-Man Noir, according to TheWrap.

tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero. The live-action series will see Cage reprise his voice role as the character from the 2018 hit animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse .

Noir was first announced as being in-development last year

Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) will direct the series and also serve as executive producer on the first two episodes.

, ) will direct the series and also serve as executive producer on the first two episodes. Other executive producers include co-showrunners Oren Uziel (The Lost City) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher), as well as the creative team behind Into the Spider-Verse – Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal.

