Nicholas Cage to Star in “Spider-Man Noir” Series for Prime Video

Nicholas Cage is set to reprise his role as Noir in a new Spider-Verse series titled Spider-Man Noir, according to TheWrap.
What’s Happening:
- Based on the Marvel Comics character, Noir tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.
- The live-action series will see Cage reprise his voice role as the character from the 2018 hit animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
- Noir was first announced as being in-development last year from Prime Video and Amazon MGM
- Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) will direct the series and also serve as executive producer on the first two episodes.
- Other executive producers include co-showrunners Oren Uziel (The Lost City) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher), as well as the creative team behind Into the Spider-Verse – Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal.
What They’re Saying:
- Amazon MGM television head Vernon Sanders: “Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers. The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way.”
- Sony Pictures Television president Katherine Pope: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character. Along with our brilliant producers and partners at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, we couldn’t ask for a better team to explore this reimagining of such an iconic character in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters.”